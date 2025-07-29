Left leaders denied jail visit to Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh, Brinda Karat alleges bias

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said a delegation of Left party leaders was barred from meeting the catholic nuns who were arrested on allegations of human trafficking in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on X condemned the action and called it an attempt to suppress the truth.

"The effort to prevent the Left leaders from meeting the nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh is a desperate attempt to suppress the truth. We will not be cowed down by such delaying tactics. We stand firm in our attempt to ensure justice to the jailed nuns," Baby said.

In a statement, the CPI(M) condemned the Durg Jail administration's action, and alleged that the nuns were arrested under "fabricated" charges by the Chhattisgarh GRP.

"This attempt to suppress transparency, accountability, and the rights of individuals is unjustifiable," the party said.

The delegation consisted of CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and MPs K Radhakrishnan and AA Rahim, CPI leader Annie Raja and MP P P Suneer, and Kerala Congress (M) leader and MP Jose K Mani.

The CPI(M) said they were refused permission on flimsy grounds, despite seeking written permission well in advance.