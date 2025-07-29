Nuns' arrest: BJP Kerala chief rejects Chhattisgarh CM's conversion allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai justified police action against two Keralite Catholic nuns in that state, the BJP in Kerala on Tuesday virtually rejected his statements, saying that they were not involved in any human trafficking or forced conversion attempts.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar categorically made it clear that his party would make all possible attempts to release the nuns from jail and bring them back home safe.

Chandrasekhar said the party state general secretary, Anoop Antony, is already in Chhattisgarh to coordinate things and clarify the matter with the authorities there, and he himself would go there if needed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress-led UDF MPs landed in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to meet the nuns.

Though forced conversion is a clear issue in states like Chhattisgarh, no such thing has happened in this particular incident, Rajiv Chandrasekhar said.

"We are confident that they (nuns) have not gone there for that (conversions)," he told reporters here.

In a post on X, Sai on Monday justified the police action against the nuns, saying, "Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training followed by jobs".

An attempt was being made to convert them by human trafficking by luring them, he added.

Rejecting the Chhattisgarh CM's remarks, Chandrasekhar said it was just an allegation.

"We believe that no such things have happened there. It is an allegation. Let's see later who has made all these things and for what. Our top priority now is to protect the nuns from the case and bring them back home safe," he said.