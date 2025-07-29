Opposition leaders protest against SIR in Parliament complex

Several Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a protest in the Parliament House complex, voicing strong opposition to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter roll in Bihar.

The leaders demanded an immediate rollback of the exercise, which they claim is an attempt to disenfranchise voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC, RJD, Left parties, and other allies gathered on the steps of Makar Dwar before the day's proceedings began.

Holding placards that read “Stop vote loot” and featuring imagery suggesting collusion between the Election Commission and the government, the MPs raised slogans such as “Vote ki chori bandh karo” (Stop vote theft) and “SIR wapas lo” (Rollback SIR).