Presidential Reference: SC fixes hearing from Aug 19 to Sept 10, says schedule won't be changed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled the Presidential Reference hearing between August 19 to September 10, on whether the Court will lay down timelines and procedures for the President and State Governors when considering Bills passed by State legislature.

While fixing the schedule of hearings for parties supporting the reference and opposing it, the apex court on Tuesday said the hearing schedule would not be altered under any circumstance.

The apex court also appointed Advocates Aman Mehta and Nisha Rohatgi as the nodal counsel on the sides of the Union and the parties opposing reference respectively, and asked them to prepare their compilations on the issue.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar asked the parties to file their respective written submissions by August 12.