Gunfight underway in J&K’s Poonch, two militants killed

Sources said a group of two to three militants attempted to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) near Kasaliyan in Poonch.

A joint operation named 'Operation Shakti' was launched by the Army and police late last night.

During the operation, a gunfight ensued between the militants and security forces. According to sources, additional troops were rushed in to reinforce the cordon.

"Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation," the Army said. Security forces located the militants through aerial surveillance.

Following the killing of three Pakistani militants involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack during a gunfight in Srinagar, security has been stepped up along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in J&K. Troops have been placed on high alert to prevent any further infiltration attempts.