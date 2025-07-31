Three lion cubs dead, six isolated: Amreli scare fuels fresh worry over Gujarat’s lion losses

AHMEDABAD: Three lion cubs have died and six more are under observation in Gujarat’s Amreli district, triggering alarm over a possible health threat in the Asiatic lion population. While officials rule out a contagious epidemic, the mysterious deaths have raised concern across the state, especially given the rising lion mortality figures reported in recent years.
In a concerning development from Gujarat’s lion territory, three Asiatic lion cubs were confirmed dead near Kagvadar village in Amreli’s Jafrabad taluka, while six others have been isolated following signs of weakness and illness. The incident has sparked widespread concern amid growing scrutiny over lion deaths in the state.
The forest department initiated a rescue operation after reports emerged that a group of cubs in the Jafrabad Range were unable to walk and appeared critically weak. The rescue team, upon arrival, found the condition of the cubs grave. Despite immediate medical attention, three of the cubs died during treatment.
Confirming the incident, Forest Minister Mulu Bera said, “Three lion cubs died two days ago near Kagvadar village. This is extremely unfortunate.” He added that blood samples have been collected from six cubs and three lionesses for further testing. All animals have been isolated as a precaution, while veterinary experts from Junagadh College are probing the cause.
Addressing speculation around a possible outbreak, DCF Dhananjay Sadhu of Palitana Shetrunji Division clarified that there is no evidence of a contagious disease. “These deaths appear to be due to anemia or pneumonia as per preliminary assessments. When lionesses give birth, some cubs are naturally weak. The rescue was part of routine protocol, not emergency containment,” Sadhu emphasized.
He further stated that the remaining lions under observation are stable, and there are no visible signs of infection. The lions will be reintroduced into the wild once cleared through medical tests. “Rumors of a spreading epidemic are false,” he asserted.
This is not the first such incident in the area. Just 25 days ago, four weak lion cubs had wandered from the Mines area of Jafrabad Range into the Rajula Range. All were rescued and are still undergoing treatment at the Babarkot Animal Care Center.
The deaths come amid growing scrutiny of Gujarat’s handling of lion conservation. Earlier this year, the state government revealed in the Gujarat Assembly that 286 lions including 143 cubs died between January 2023 and December 2024. While most deaths were attributed to natural causes, at least 58 lions and 17 cubs died unnaturally.
This comes even as Gujarat celebrates a rise in its lion population. On May 21, 2025, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the state is now home to 891 Asiatic lions, up from 674 in 2020, a 32% increase in just five years.
However, the rise in cub mortality casts a shadow over the population growth. Officials say investigations are ongoing and results from blood tests will determine whether these recent deaths are isolated or symptomatic of a larger problem.