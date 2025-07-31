Three lion cubs dead, six isolated: Amreli scare fuels fresh worry over Gujarat’s lion losses

AHMEDABAD: Three lion cubs have died and six more are under observation in Gujarat’s Amreli district, triggering alarm over a possible health threat in the Asiatic lion population. While officials rule out a contagious epidemic, the mysterious deaths have raised concern across the state, especially given the rising lion mortality figures reported in recent years.

In a concerning development from Gujarat’s lion territory, three Asiatic lion cubs were confirmed dead near Kagvadar village in Amreli’s Jafrabad taluka, while six others have been isolated following signs of weakness and illness. The incident has sparked widespread concern amid growing scrutiny over lion deaths in the state.

The forest department initiated a rescue operation after reports emerged that a group of cubs in the Jafrabad Range were unable to walk and appeared critically weak. The rescue team, upon arrival, found the condition of the cubs grave. Despite immediate medical attention, three of the cubs died during treatment.