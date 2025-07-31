Will Modi remain 'silent' on baseless allegations made by Trump on India, asks Kharge

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the PM had observed a "maun vrat" in Parliament on US President Donald Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, and asked whether he will remain silent on the baseless allegations made by the American leader on India.

Kharge also asserted that the nation comes first and "we are always with the nation."

His remarks came after Trump once again mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said that the two countries can take their "dead economies down together."

The US president's fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs against India, plus a "penalty" for its trade with Russia.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he said, adding, "We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World," Trump said.