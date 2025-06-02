Ahilyabai's thoughts more important than statues: Nitin Gadkari

MUMBAI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has rued the lack of efforts in transforming society by prioritising Ahilyabai Holkar's thoughts and called for a rational approach as he pointed out sentimentality in demands for building statues of historical personalities and renaming cities.

Stressing that he was not against erecting statues and changing the names of cities, the BJP MP on Sunday highlighted the importance of Holkar's vision.

Addressing an event in Nagpur marking the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, Gadkari said, "We erect statues, but do we listen to the thoughts of that great personality?"

Ahilyabai Holkar propagated social and economic equality across castes, religions and genders, the minister said.

"Those were her thoughts. We pay respects to great historical personalities. However, we lose direction and end up erecting only statues and changing the names of cities. I am not against it. But there has been no effort to prioritise taking society forward through Ahilyabai's thoughts, which were the foundation of her life and work," he said.