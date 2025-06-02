PM Modi to meet members of seven all-party delegations sent abroad to explain Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet members of all seven all-party delegations that were dispatched to 33 countries following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. The delegations, comprising 59 members, were tasked with exposing Pakistan’s support for terrorism and explaining the rationale behind India’s launch of Operation Sindoor—a strategic counter-terror initiative targeting Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Senior leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others led the diplomatic efforts and will soon return to India. They are expected to present comprehensive reports on their respective missions and the responses received from foreign governments.

According to a senior source in the government on Monday, the delegations are scheduled to return to India between 3 and 8 June. The first delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will be back in Delhi on 3 June, with the remaining groups arriving by 8 June.

“The leaders of each of the seven delegations are expected to prepare reports on the outcomes of their visits. During the anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they may also submit these reports,” the source said. “The meeting is likely to take place either on 9 or 10 June,” the source further added.

Prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister, the delegations are scheduled to brief External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Panda-led delegation is expected to meet the EAM on Tuesday.