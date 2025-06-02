PM Modi to meet members of seven all-party delegations sent abroad to explain Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet members of all seven all-party delegations that were dispatched to 33 countries following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. The delegations, comprising 59 members, were tasked with exposing Pakistan’s support for terrorism and explaining the rationale behind India’s launch of Operation Sindoor—a strategic counter-terror initiative targeting Pakistan-based terror outfits.
Senior leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others led the diplomatic efforts and will soon return to India. They are expected to present comprehensive reports on their respective missions and the responses received from foreign governments.
According to a senior source in the government on Monday, the delegations are scheduled to return to India between 3 and 8 June. The first delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will be back in Delhi on 3 June, with the remaining groups arriving by 8 June.
“The leaders of each of the seven delegations are expected to prepare reports on the outcomes of their visits. During the anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they may also submit these reports,” the source said. “The meeting is likely to take place either on 9 or 10 June,” the source further added.
Prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister, the delegations are scheduled to brief External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Panda-led delegation is expected to meet the EAM on Tuesday.
Following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government rapidly mobilised seven all-party delegations, including sitting MPs, former diplomats, and political leaders from across the political spectrum with a collective single mission to build international consensus around India’s position and expose Pakistan’s ongoing complicity in cross-border terrorism.
A senior official told The New Indian Express that the delegations received a "massive response" from the governments of the countries they visited. Several nations reportedly extended strong support to India's counter-terror stance and expressed solidarity with its efforts to safeguard national and regional security.
The speeches delivered by key delegation leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and others were widely appreciated for their clarity and firm condemnation of terrorism and Pakistan’s support for it. In particular, DMK MP Kanimozhi’s remark -- “Unity in diversity is the national language of India” -- drew international and national applause and was highlighted in multiple diplomatic circles.
These visits have not only strengthened bilateral ties with several countries but also reaffirmed India’s position as a key voice against global terrorism. The government is expected to release an official white paper later this month summarising the diplomatic outcomes and multilateral engagements achieved through this initiative.