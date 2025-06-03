Professional militaries 'not affected' by temporary losses: Chief of Defence Staff on Op Sindoor

PUNE: Professional militaries are not affected by temporary losses as the overall outcomes are much more important than such setbacks, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The top military commander said that Pakistan has been following an approach of bleeding India by thousand cuts but New Delhi drew a completely new redline against cross-border terrorism by conducting the Operation Sindoor.

In an address at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Gen Chauhan appeared to reject criticism against him for acknowledging that India lost an unspecified number of combat jets during the initial phase of the operation. "When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important as results and how you act are important," he said.

It would be not very correct to talk about losses and numbers, he said, responding to a question.

In war, even if there are setbacks, you need to maintain your morale, he said adding losses are not important but outcomes are.

The Chief of Defence Staff highlighted various elements of war including politics and violence and noted: In Operation Sindoor too, war and politics were happening as a parallel kind of phenomenon.

Gen Chauhan also made a mention about Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir "spewing venom" against India and Hindus just weeks before the Pahalgam attack to emphasise that Islamabad's approach has been to "bleed India by thousand cuts."