Retired judges taking up jobs with government raises ethical concerns, invites public scrutiny: CJI Gavai

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said instances of corruption and misconduct in the judiciary have a negative impact on public confidence, potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole.

Speaking at a roundtable conference in the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom on "Maintaining Judicial Legitimacy and Public Confidence", he also spoke about post-retirement jobs taken by judges, and said if a judge takes up another appointment with the government immediately after retirement, or resigns from the bench to contest elections, it raises "significant ethical concerns and invites public scrutiny."

On the issue of corruption, the CJI said whenever these instances of corruption and misconduct have come to light, the Supreme Court has consistently taken immediate and appropriate measures to address the misconduct.

"Furthermore, every system, no matter how robust, is susceptible to issues of professional misconduct. Sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary. Such occurrences inevitably have a negative impact on public confidence, potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole.

"However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive, and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues. In India, when such instances have come to light, the Supreme Court has consistently taken immediate and appropriate measures to address the misconduct," the CJI said.

The CJI's remarks come in the backdrop of Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma facing allegations of corruption after the discovery of a large amount of cash from his official residence in Delhi.