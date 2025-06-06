CPM accuses PM Modi of using Operation Sindoor for political mileage, warns against US role in ceasefire

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of using Operation Sindoor for political gain. The party said the Prime Minister’s speeches during the election campaign in Bihar and West Bengal clearly showed how the military operation was used to seek votes.

In a statement after the first meeting of its newly formed Central Committee, the CPM said it would hold a week-long campaign in June against terrorism and efforts to spread communal hatred, citing the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

CPM general secretary M A Baby said on Sunday that a high-level party delegation will visit Srinagar next week in response to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The delegation, led by M A Baby, will visit Kashmir on June 10 and 11. Several party MPs will join the visit, including Amra Ram, K Radhakrishnan, Su Venkatesan, John Brittas, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, and A A Rahim.

The party criticised the central government for claiming normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the removal of the region’s special status. The CPM said this claim has been proven wrong by recent incidents and has resulted in major security failures.

The statement said those responsible for the Pahalgam attack have been identified but not yet caught. It said accountability must be fixed. “The first lesson in combating terrorism is to build people’s unity, strengthen necessary security measures, plug all loopholes and protect peoples’ lives,” the Committee said.