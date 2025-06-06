Pakistan writes fourth letter to India, requests revival of Indus pact amid water crisis

Pakistan has written to India for the fourth time, requesting it to reconsider its decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on hold, according to multiple reports.

The IWT was suspended following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 civilians.

Pakistan is on the verge of a water crisis and appears to be desperate, according to reports.

Reports stated that Pakistan wrote to India on the IWT even after Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier underlined the government's uncompromising position that "water and blood cannot flow together" and "terror and talks cannot happen at the same time".

According to government sources, India is currently not interested in holding talks with Pakistan on this issue, and the treaty will remain suspended.

The four letters sent by Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, were addressed to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which has since then forwarded them to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources indicated.

In the letters, Murtaza has urged India to reinstate the agreement.

Invoking its national security powers, India has stated that the treaty will stay suspended until Islamabad "credibly and permanently" stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

This decision was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the highest body for strategic matters. This marks the first time New Delhi has paused the World Bank-backed agreement.