Chenab Bridge now becomes aerial landmark for air travellers

NEW DELHI: The Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge spanning the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir, has become an unexpected visual spectacle for air travellers. Visible from aircraft flying over the region, the engineering marvel is capturing the imagination and camera lenses of thousands of passengers mid-flight.
Constructed under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and closely overseen by technocrat-turned-politician and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Chenab Bridge is now announced mid-air by pilots flying to and from Srinagar and Jammu. These announcements have become a highlight of the journey, prompting passengers to peer eagerly out of their windows to glimpse the iconic structure.
Surpassing both the Eiffel Tower and the Qutub Minar in height, the Chenab Bridge stands 359 metres above the riverbed. With a total length of 1,315 metres and a main arch span of 467 metres, it forms a crucial part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Engineered to withstand winds of up to 266 km/h, the bridge is a symbol of India’s technological and infrastructural ambition.
Over 10,000 air passengers are estimated to have seen the bridge in just two days following its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi on June 6. "Whatever aircraft is flying over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir these days, a special moment is definitely seen in it. As soon as the flight reaches the valley, pilots are announcing that the world’s tallest railway arch bridge Chenab Bridge is visible below," said Dileep Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Ministry of Railways.
The in-flight announcements have been met with enthusiasm and patriotic pride. “The moment the pilot made the announcement, my 11-year-old son lit up and took a picture. Even my wife, aged 42, was thrilled and clicked a photo,” said Shubham, a professional travelling to Srinagar. “The bridge is turning out to be a major attraction alongside the railway itself.” He even suggested that the Railway Minister consider establishing a viewing halt near the bridge to allow tourists to disembark, take photographs, and admire the structure up close.
Passengers travelling over the weekend shared similar sentiments with this newspaper. “There’s an atmosphere of pride in the aircraft people clapping, praising Indian engineers and even pilots and crew members are seen capturing the mesmerising view,” noted multiple travellers flying to J&K on Saturday and Sunday.
On the ground, the excitement is equally widespread. Residents of nearby villages and hill areas are flocking to the site to witness the bridge in person, with many live-streaming their visits on social media. “They are so excited and proud of this bridge that a majority of them are seen doing live streaming,” added Kumar.
“Nowadays, flights in the sky are becoming a window to the story of the Chenab Bridge and people on the ground are also cherishing the moment with their cameras. These visuals will tell future generations how India made history by piercing through the mountains,” he said.
The bridge’s construction included the first-of-its-kind cable crane system installed by Indian Railways. Two large cable cars and 100-metre-high pylons were used to span the 915-metre-wide gap. The structure required a staggering 28,000 metric tonnes of steel, making it not only an architectural and engineering landmark but a global symbol of India's infrastructure capabilities.
The Chenab Bridge today does more than connect remote regions it connects people across skies and borders, and elevates India's national pride to soaring heights.