Chenab Bridge now becomes aerial landmark for air travellers

NEW DELHI: The Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge spanning the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir, has become an unexpected visual spectacle for air travellers. Visible from aircraft flying over the region, the engineering marvel is capturing the imagination and camera lenses of thousands of passengers mid-flight.

Constructed under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and closely overseen by technocrat-turned-politician and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Chenab Bridge is now announced mid-air by pilots flying to and from Srinagar and Jammu. These announcements have become a highlight of the journey, prompting passengers to peer eagerly out of their windows to glimpse the iconic structure.

Surpassing both the Eiffel Tower and the Qutub Minar in height, the Chenab Bridge stands 359 metres above the riverbed. With a total length of 1,315 metres and a main arch span of 467 metres, it forms a crucial part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Engineered to withstand winds of up to 266 km/h, the bridge is a symbol of India’s technological and infrastructural ambition.

Over 10,000 air passengers are estimated to have seen the bridge in just two days following its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi on June 6. "Whatever aircraft is flying over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir these days, a special moment is definitely seen in it. As soon as the flight reaches the valley, pilots are announcing that the world’s tallest railway arch bridge Chenab Bridge is visible below," said Dileep Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Ministry of Railways.