Satellite proof debunks Pakistan’s fake strikes' claims on Indian air bases after Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of India’s precision military campaign, Operation Sindoor, Pakistan ramped up a disinformation campaign, falsely claiming successful strikes on Indian airbases at Adampur in Punjab and Bhuj in Gujarat. However, multiple independent satellite imagery reviews have exposed Islamabad’s assertions as fabrications.

At the centre of the fact-checking campaign is Damien Symon, a top Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) analyst, who has systematically debunked each claim. His analysis revealed that Pakistan used outdated images, misrepresented routine maintenance as battle damages on Indian forces.

Adampur air base: The 'damaged Sukhoi'

Pakistani reports had claimed that a China-made JF-17 fighter jet damaged a Sukhoi Su-30 at the Indian Air Force’s Adampur air base during the four-day conflict last month.

But Symon, using satellite imagery from March 2025, two months before the hostilities, showed that the jet in question was actually a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance. The dark patches Pakistan interpreted as burn marks were consistent with soot from regular engine testing.