‘Apologise for tarnishing our image’: Tourism-rich Meghalaya to abusers

GUWAHATI: After a breakthrough in the mysterious death case of Indore honeymoon groom Raja Raghuvanshi, residents and officials in Meghalaya are demanding a public apology, not just from the couple’s families but also from a section of the media and social media users, for allegedly “tarnishing” the image of the state, which relies heavily on tourism.

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the state police while also calling for an apology from the families of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi. Sonam (24) had allegedly hired henchmen to kill Raja.

“The truth prevails. We are thankful to Meghalaya Police for cracking the case within just seven days. We, the people of Meghalaya, are now seeking an apology from the two families for tarnishing the image of our state,” Hek said. “Otherwise, we will have to file a defamation case against them,” he warned.

The state’s major tourism stakeholders, who breathed a sigh of relief after the arrests made in connection with Raja’s murder, expressed anger at sections of the media for labelling Meghalaya as a crime-prone region.

Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum president Larsing Ming Sawyan said the past few weeks had been extremely difficult for the people of the state due to irresponsible commentary on social media. He expressed disappointment that a section of the national media had portrayed Meghalaya in a negative light.