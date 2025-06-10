India under the leadership of PM Modi is set to become third-largest economy by 2027: UP CM Yogi

India became a global identity under PM Modi: CM yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister further detailed infrastructure development, stating, "Since 2014, over 55,000 km of highways have been expanded. Metro services, earlier limited to 5 cities, are now running in 23 cities, including six in Uttar Pradesh. World-class trains like the Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat Express are redefining rail travel. Airport infrastructure has also doubled—from 74 airports built in 67 years to 160 airports today. In Uttar Pradesh alone, operational airports have increased from 2 in 2017 to 16 of which four are international airports, while the fifth at Jewar will be operational soon," said the UP CM.

CM Yogi credited Prime Minister Modi for giving India a global identity and transforming "service into a pledge, governance into a culture, and security into a priority—marking the rise of a developed, self-reliant New India." He stated that PM Modi believed "where there was technology, there was progress—and where there was a BJP government, there was also welfare of the poor." He added that PM Modi had redefined governance as a medium of service and partnership with the people. "In the last 11 years, service has become a resolution, good governance a culture, and security the highest priority. This is the new India—an India the world trusts," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister criticised previous Congress-led governments for breaking public trust and damaging India's global image in the 65 years after independence. In contrast, he said, the last 11 years under Prime Minister Modi have provided "a corruption-free, nepotism-free, and appeasement-free leadership." He added that "Modi ji had realised the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, turned India into a symbol of trust, laid the foundation of a developed and self-reliant nation, and presented a clear roadmap for the next 25 years."

CM Yogi reiterated that in the last 11 years, India has carved a distinct identity not just socially and culturally, but also in security, governance, and economy. "Governance today is defined by policy clarity, transparency, and accountability. Development is no longer just a slogan—it now reflects inclusive progress that balances heritage with growth. Every citizen now benefits from government schemes based on eligibility, not identity. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ has become the foundation of governance, driven by citizen satisfaction rather than appeasement. The country has witnessed a strong model of zero tolerance for corruption, ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ through Digital India, and unwavering commitment to national unity and internal security," said CM Yogi.