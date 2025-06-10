India under the leadership of PM Modi is set to become third-largest economy by 2027: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated today that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, propelled by its unprecedented growth in the last decade.
Speaking on the 11th anniversary of the Modi government, CM Yogi highlighted that India was the only major economy to have doubled in size within a decade, and the first country to more than double its per capita income, rising from Rs 79,000 in 2013-14 to approximately Rs 2.5 lakh currently.
Interacting with media persons, CM Yogi congratulated Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the UP government and the people of the state for ushering in a "golden era of development." He presented a report card on the Centre's good governance and welfare initiatives.
CM Yogi stated that India's economy, unstable and lacking public confidence before 2014, was the world's 11th largest despite decades of independence. "However, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of a decade, the country has risen to become the fourth largest economy, surpassing Britain—its former colonial ruler—and now overtaking Japan," he added.
He emphasised the transformative impact on infrastructure over the past 11 years, calling it the "backbone of a strong economy." He noted that "The pace of highway construction has tripled—from 11 km/day during the UPA era to over 35 km/day today. About 3.8 lakh km of rural roads have been built, connecting 99% of villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana," he claimed adding that "3,600 km of high-speed corridors were developed, and India’s first rapid rail was now operational between Delhi and Meerut."
India became a global identity under PM Modi: CM yogi Adityanath
The Chief Minister further detailed infrastructure development, stating, "Since 2014, over 55,000 km of highways have been expanded. Metro services, earlier limited to 5 cities, are now running in 23 cities, including six in Uttar Pradesh. World-class trains like the Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat Express are redefining rail travel. Airport infrastructure has also doubled—from 74 airports built in 67 years to 160 airports today. In Uttar Pradesh alone, operational airports have increased from 2 in 2017 to 16 of which four are international airports, while the fifth at Jewar will be operational soon," said the UP CM.
CM Yogi credited Prime Minister Modi for giving India a global identity and transforming "service into a pledge, governance into a culture, and security into a priority—marking the rise of a developed, self-reliant New India." He stated that PM Modi believed "where there was technology, there was progress—and where there was a BJP government, there was also welfare of the poor." He added that PM Modi had redefined governance as a medium of service and partnership with the people. "In the last 11 years, service has become a resolution, good governance a culture, and security the highest priority. This is the new India—an India the world trusts," said CM Yogi.
The Chief Minister criticised previous Congress-led governments for breaking public trust and damaging India's global image in the 65 years after independence. In contrast, he said, the last 11 years under Prime Minister Modi have provided "a corruption-free, nepotism-free, and appeasement-free leadership." He added that "Modi ji had realised the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, turned India into a symbol of trust, laid the foundation of a developed and self-reliant nation, and presented a clear roadmap for the next 25 years."
CM Yogi reiterated that in the last 11 years, India has carved a distinct identity not just socially and culturally, but also in security, governance, and economy. "Governance today is defined by policy clarity, transparency, and accountability. Development is no longer just a slogan—it now reflects inclusive progress that balances heritage with growth. Every citizen now benefits from government schemes based on eligibility, not identity. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ has become the foundation of governance, driven by citizen satisfaction rather than appeasement. The country has witnessed a strong model of zero tolerance for corruption, ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ through Digital India, and unwavering commitment to national unity and internal security," said CM Yogi.
Referring to India's military strength, the UP CM noted that the 11 years of PM Modi’s government are being marked at a time when "India’s military strength had been both tested and trusted globally—as seen through Operation Sindoor." He observed that before 2014, India was perceived as a nation that spoke of peace even when provoked. But under PM Modi, "a new doctrine—the New Normal—had emerged. While India prefers peaceful development with like-minded nations, any breach of security or promotion of terrorism will be met with decisive action like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor," said the CM.
He also commended the abrogation of Article 370, stating it brought Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh fully into the constitutional fold, establishing a new model of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat from Kashmir to Kanyakumari." CM Yogi concluded by saying that during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, PM Modi gave the nation the mantra of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), rooted in the Panch Pran (Five Pledges): building a developed India, freeing the country from the mentality of slavery, pride in heritage, strengthening unity and integrity, and fulfilling civic duties.