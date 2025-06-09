Modi government's 11 years will be written in golden letter, says JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday praised Narendra Modi's 11 years in the office, calling it a transformative period that will be written in "golden letters".
Speaking to presspersons in Delhi, Nadda said that prime minister has changed the political culture of the country after 2014 by heralding a new era of politics for development, while the previous Congress government was marked by 'corruption, scam and appeasement' politics.
Highlighting the Modi government's handling of security challenges, Nadda said "When Uri attack was done, PM said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain- and soon after that, surgical strikes were carried out against terrorists”, he said, adding that a similar approach was taken against the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi has set up a zero tolerance against terrorism and declared that any act of terror would be treated as an act of war against India, he added.
Centre has never discriminated non BJP government states
Refuting non-BJP ruled states’ allegations against the centre on fund release and other issues, Nadda said the Centre had never withheld funds based on political differences. “The Modi government has always worked in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the opposition over demonetisation, Nadda said, “While some parties tried to instigate people for political gain, the common man stood in queues for hours and supported the move.”
He also claimed that extreme poverty in India had reduced by 80% over the past 11 years, and that the government had worked for all sections of society, including SCs, STs and OBCs.
Nadda cited Article 370 repeal, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, women quota bill among bold decisions of the BJP government.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, LS MP Anil Baluni, Arun Singh and others were also present at the press conference.