Modi government's 11 years will be written in golden letter, says JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday praised Narendra Modi's 11 years in the office, calling it a transformative period that will be written in "golden letters".

Speaking to presspersons in Delhi, Nadda said that prime minister has changed the political culture of the country after 2014 by heralding a new era of politics for development, while the previous Congress government was marked by 'corruption, scam and appeasement' politics.

Highlighting the Modi government's handling of security challenges, Nadda said "When Uri attack was done, PM said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain- and soon after that, surgical strikes were carried out against terrorists”, he said, adding that a similar approach was taken against the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi has set up a zero tolerance against terrorism and declared that any act of terror would be treated as an act of war against India, he added.