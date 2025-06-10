Kashmir rail link a step towards bridging 'Dil ki doori and Delhi ki doori': Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hailed the newly inaugurated train connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country as a significant step towards reducing both "Dil Ki Doori" (emotional distance) and "Delhi Ki Doori" (political distance).

Speaking to reporters while travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra, Abdullah said, “The train connectivity to Kashmir will not only increase tourism but also boost trade. Our fruits can now easily reach markets in Kanyakumari, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna and beyond.”

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashmir rail link and flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking a milestone in the integration of the region with the national railway network.

In response to questions about the political implications, Abdullah stated, “It is the first step, and more steps are needed to reduce ‘Dil Ki Doori and Delhi Ki Doori’.”

On the issue of statehood, the NC president reiterated, “Jammu and Kashmir will get its statehood back, and that will further reduce the emotional and political distance from Delhi.”