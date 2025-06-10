Kashmir rail link a step towards bridging 'Dil ki doori and Delhi ki doori': Farooq Abdullah
SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hailed the newly inaugurated train connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country as a significant step towards reducing both "Dil Ki Doori" (emotional distance) and "Delhi Ki Doori" (political distance).
Speaking to reporters while travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra, Abdullah said, “The train connectivity to Kashmir will not only increase tourism but also boost trade. Our fruits can now easily reach markets in Kanyakumari, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna and beyond.”
On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashmir rail link and flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking a milestone in the integration of the region with the national railway network.
In response to questions about the political implications, Abdullah stated, “It is the first step, and more steps are needed to reduce ‘Dil Ki Doori and Delhi Ki Doori’.”
On the issue of statehood, the NC president reiterated, “Jammu and Kashmir will get its statehood back, and that will further reduce the emotional and political distance from Delhi.”
The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference has been actively advocating for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In October last year, the newly formed cabinet passed a resolution calling for its restoration. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah subsequently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other central leaders, handing over copies of the resolution and urging early action.
Even during the inauguration of the rail link on June 6, CM Omar Abdullah raised the demand for restoration of statehood.
The central government had abrogated Article 370 on August 5 2019, stripping J&K of its special status and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
Farooq Abdullah welcomed the completion of the rail project, saying, “Our dream that one day J&K would be connected to the national rail network has been fulfilled. I want to thank everyone involved in this prestigious project. Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also played important roles Vajpayee dreamt of coming to Kashmir by train.”
He also acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s role in completing the project and praised the engineers responsible for constructing the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world.
“Now we can travel anywhere in the country by train. This provides all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India. It’s more accessible and also more affordable,” Abdullah added.