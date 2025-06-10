Manipur government relaxes curfew in three Imphal valley districts; Arambai Tenggol calls off shutdown

The Manipur government on Tuesday eased prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur, allowing residents to move between 5 am and 5 pm.
While daytime movement is permitted, activities that may “disrupt law and order” are still banned, PTI reported.
Prohibitory orders were clamped across five districts of Imphal valley from June 7 night after violent protests broke out following the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI.
Alongside the curfew, authorities also suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN connections, in the affected districts for five days. This blackout was aimed at preventing the spread of inflammatory content and misinformation via social media.
However, there are no restrictions for government agencies involved in law enforcement, emergency services, banking, and financial institutions.
Security forces remain on alert. Authorities have warned that any actions that threaten public order during the relaxed curfew hours will be dealt with strictly.
Arambai Tenggol calls off Manipur shutdown
Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday suspended its 10-day total shutdown in Manipur, citing the inconveniences and difficulties faced by the public.
The shutdown was called three days ago to protest the arrest of Ashem Kanan Singh (46), a senior leader of the organisation, and four others. Singh, a police head constable dismissed from service in March this year, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in various “criminal activities related to the 2023 Manipur violence.”
Addressing the media, Arambai Tenggol spokesperson Robin Mangang said the organisation was calling off the shutdown with immediate effect, but would continue democratic forms of protest until Singh’s release.
“The arrest of Ashem Kanan Singh was unrelated to Arambai Tenggol; it was personal. Arambai Tenggol got involved because he is one of its leaders. We cannot sit quietly. We demonstrated our unity through the protests,” Mangang said.
When security forces came to take Singh into custody on Saturday night, they met resistance from Arambai Tenggol members, who engaged in pitched battles with personnel and burned tyres in the streets to vent their ire.
Over the past three days, Manipur witnessed widespread protests in the Imphal Valley districts. Protesters took to the streets, defying curfew orders, to demand Singh’s release.
The unrest prompted a group of MLAs from various parties to meet Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking his intervention to restore peace and normalcy.
Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also visited New Delhi and reportedly discussed the Manipur situation with central leaders.