Manipur government relaxes curfew in three Imphal valley districts; Arambai Tenggol calls off shutdown

The Manipur government on Tuesday eased prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur, allowing residents to move between 5 am and 5 pm.

While daytime movement is permitted, activities that may “disrupt law and order” are still banned, PTI reported.

Prohibitory orders were clamped across five districts of Imphal valley from June 7 night after violent protests broke out following the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI.

Alongside the curfew, authorities also suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN connections, in the affected districts for five days. This blackout was aimed at preventing the spread of inflammatory content and misinformation via social media.

However, there are no restrictions for government agencies involved in law enforcement, emergency services, banking, and financial institutions.

Security forces remain on alert. Authorities have warned that any actions that threaten public order during the relaxed curfew hours will be dealt with strictly.