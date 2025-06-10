Proud of manner in which multi-party delegations put India’s voice forward: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of seven multi-party delegations that visited over 30 countries and the European Union, conveying India’s unwavering stance on terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor.
“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India’s commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” PM Modi wrote on X.
“We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice," he said.
The External Affairs Ministry had earlier appreciated the teams for representing India’s stance effectively in international forums.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also held a separate interaction with the delegates last week, praising their role in building global awareness about the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
Four delegations led by ruling alliance MPs, two from BJP, one from JD(U), and one from Shiv Sena, while three fronted by opposition MPs from Congress, DMK, and NCP (SP) visited 33 countries to convey India's policy on zero tolerance for terrorism.
These delegations, comprising over 50 current MPs, former parliamentarians, and diplomats, visited 33 foreign capitals to project a united, democratic front in highlighting the terrorist threat emanating from Pakistan.
BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijyant Panda, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule led their delegations.