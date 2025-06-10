Proud of manner in which multi-party delegations put India’s voice forward: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of seven multi-party delegations that visited over 30 countries and the European Union, conveying India’s unwavering stance on terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India’s commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice," he said.