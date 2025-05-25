India shares new counter-terror stance with world via all-party delegation

All-party delegations of Indian MPs on Sunday met leaders across the world to convey India’s new approach to tackling cross-border terrorism amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

The delegations, visiting countries including the United States, Bahrain, Qatar, South Korea and Slovenia, are briefing their counterparts on New Delhi’s message: terrorism will not go unpunished, and dialogue cannot coexist with violence.

India now has a new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and anyone involved in such crimes will not go unpunished, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said here hours before he led a delegation of Parliamentarians to Guyana.

Tharoor made the remarks at a community event in New York as the delegation made a stopover -- during which he and other members of the delegation also paid tributes at the 9/11 memorial -- in the American city before leaving for Guyana.

In Bahrain, the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation on Sunday briefed Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa about the challenge of cross-border terrorism facing India and New Delhi's firm resolve to combat it.

Separate Indian delegations also briefed political leaders in South Korea and Slovenia on India's policy of zero tolerance in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people died.

“India stands together in declaring zero tolerance for terrorism,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X as he lauded the efforts put in by the all-party delegations.

In an interaction hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York with a select group of prominent members of the Indian-American community and individuals from leading media and think tanks on Saturday, Tharoor said that India's message to Pakistan has been clear: “We didn't want to start anything. We were just sending a message to terrorists.”

“This has now got to be a new norm. No one sitting in Pakistan is going to be allowed to believe that they can just walk across the border and kill our citizens with impunity. There will be a price to pay, and that price has been going up systematically,” Tharoor said.

Pakistan covets India's territory, and they want to have it at any price, he said, adding: “And if they can't get it through conventional means, they're willing to get it through terrorism. That is not acceptable, and that's really the message that we are here to give all of you in this country and elsewhere”.

Tharoor and other members of the delegation visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York “in a spirit of solidarity” but which was also meant “to send a very strong message that we are here in a city, which is still bearing the scars of that savage terrorist attack, in the wake of yet another terrorist attack in our own country,” he said, a reference to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.