India, Pakistan directly negotiated cessation of military action: EAM Jaishankar tempers US role

India and Pakistan directly negotiated the cessation of cross-border firing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi made it clear to every nation, including the US, that Islamabad had to initiate the call to halt the firing.

Jaishankar made the remarks in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS, downplaying US claims of brokering the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions. The cessation of hostilities followed India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

When asked whether the dialogue between the two armies was initiated by the Pakistani side, Jaishankar said, “Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other as a hotline. So, on the 10th of May, it was the Pakistani army which sent a message that they were ready to stop firing, and we responded accordingly.”

Regarding the US role in the cessation of hostilities, the minister said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to him and US Vice President JD Vance contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that such communications are natural between nations involved in a conflict.

"Obviously, US Secretary of State Rubio and Vice President Vance had called up, Rubio had spoken to me, Vance had spoken to our Prime Minister, they had their view and they were talking to us and they were talking to Pakistani side as indeed were some other countries. There were some countries in the Gulf, there were some others as well," he said.

"That happens naturally, when we know when two countries are engaged in a conflict, it is natural that the countries in the world call up, sort of indicate their concern and what they can do in such a situation but the cessation of firing and military action was something which was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan," Jaishankar added.

"We made one thing very clear to everybody who spoke to us, not just the United States, but to everyone, saying look if the Pakistani want to stop the firing, they need to tell us, we need to hear it from them, their general has to call our general and say this and that is what happened," he continued.