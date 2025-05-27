India won't tolerate nuclear blackmail, Pakistan using terrorism as state tool: All-party delegations

Delegations of all-party parliamentarians on Tuesday said India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail and vowed to strike "precisely" and "decisively" at terrorist hideouts operating under its cover.

The lawmakers accused Pakistan of using terrorism as "an instrument of state policy" and reaffirmed India's stance of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism as the new normal after Operation Sindoor.

During a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann in the city-state, the Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha conveyed that if there is a terrorist attack on India, New Delhi will give a fitting reply.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," it said.

Sim conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism, the High Commission of India in Singapore said in a statement.

The delegation also called on Minister of Law and Second Minister of Home Affairs Edwin Tong and discussed the new normal in India's policy against terrorism.

The delegation requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, the Indian mission said.

In Paris, the delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met French Parliamentarians led by Thierry Tesson, the president of the India-France Friendship group, and conveyed India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan. "Parliamentarians reaffirmed strong ties and voiced united support for India's fight against terrorism," the Embassy of India in France said in a post on X.

"Great to see #TeamIndia sending across a message of resolve and unity against terrorism," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During a press conference in Paris, Prasad said that the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has now withered away.

"Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. There is no democracy there and the most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India, decisively, got promoted to Field Marshal. This is their state of denial, always," Prasad said.

The delegation presented photographic evidence of Pakistani military officials attending the funerals of terrorists and flagged how 52 UN-designated terrorist organisations found a safe harbour by Pakistan.