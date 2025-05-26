India, Pak were 'very far away' from nuclear conflict, says EAM Jaishankar; slams West for giving nuke-link to clashes

NEW DELHI: Terrorism is an "open business" in Pakistan that is financed, organised and used by the state and its military, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

The external affairs minister also said that India and Pakistan were "very, very far away" from a nuclear conflict during their recent clashes.

In an interview to German newspaper FAZ, Jaishankar, in an apparent criticism of the West, said there has been a tendency to link everything in "our part of the world" to a "nuclear problem."

"Very, very far away. I'm frankly astonished by your question," he said when asked how far away was the world from a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

"At no point was a nuclear level reached. There is a narrative as if everything that happens in our part of the world leads directly to a nuclear problem. That disturbs me a lot because it encourages terrible activities like terrorism," he said.

Jaishankar said terrorist organisations are "openly" operating from the cities and towns of Pakistan.

His remarks came when asked if India was able to convince its partners about the link between Pakistan and the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.