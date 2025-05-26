Pakistan informed only after Op Sindoor's execution; no US mediation: EAM Jaishankar to parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday walked back on comments that Pakistan was informed “at the start” of Operation Sindoor, asserting that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) notified Islamabad only after air strikes on militant camps were carried out.

In a briefing to the parliamentary consultative committee on External Affairs, Jaishankar said that Pakistan was officially informed about the strikes on terror camps around 30 minutes after the operation concluded in the early hours of May 7.

The remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier shared a video on X of Jaishankar speaking to reporters, accusing him of tipping off Pakistan ahead of the strike. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier dismissed the claim as a “misrepresentation of facts.”

Jaishankar had earlier this month told the media that India had “sent a message to Pakistan at the start of the operation that we are striking only on terrorist infrastructure and not on the military, so they have an option to stay out of it and not interfere...they chose not to take that good advice.”