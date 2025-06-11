EAM Jaishankar meets EU leaders; discusses ways to strengthen ties, progress in FTA

BRUSSELS: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with top European Union leaders here and discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership and progress in a comprehensive and meaningful trade agreement.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who said she was delighted to welcome him to the European Parliament.

"A warm conversation with @EP_President Roberta Metsola in Brussels this morning. Discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon our shared values of democracy and pluralism," he said in a post on X.

"Value her positive sentiments on advancing our partnership in trade, technology and security," the minister added.