Nation

There is no accountability: Rahul Gandhi slams UP for hiding Maha Kumbh death toll; cites BBC report

Akhilesh Yadav accused the UP government of lying about the Kumbh stampede toll, saying those giving false data cannot be trusted by the public.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(File Photo | ANI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a BBC report to allege that the number of people who died in stampedes during the Maha Kumbh was suppressed by the Uttar Pradesh government and accused the BJP of having no accountability.

"BBC report reveals that the figures of deaths in Kumbh Mela stampede were hidden. Like in COVID, the bodies of the poor were erased from the statistics. Like after every major railway accident, the truth is suppressed," he said in a post on X.

"This is the BJP model - if there is no counting of the poor, then there is no accountability either!" the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited the same media report to accuse the Uttar Pradesh government of lying about the death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede and said that those who provide "false statistics" are not worthy of public trust.

Yadav made the remarks in a post on X, citing a BBC report which claimed that 82 people died in the stampede. The toll is significantly higher than the official figure of 37.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Mahakumbh stampede: Allahabad HC slams UP government over delayed compensation; seeks full report
Rahul Gandhi
Death toll
Maha Kumbh stampede
BBC report

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com