Air India crash near Ahmedabad airport: What we know so far

An Air India passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed near the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London with 230 passengers and 12 crew members. According to police sources, the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 PM.

This is what we know so far about the crash: