Birthday surprise turns fatal: Indore woman dies in Air India crash

BHOPAL: A Sikh family in Indore's Raj Mohalla locality is grappling with the tragic loss of their 29-year-old daughter-in-law, Harpreet Hora, an IT professional, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Harpreet had advanced her travel plans from June 19 to June 12 to surprise her husband Roby Singh Hora on his birthday, which falls on June 16. Roby, an IT professional, is currently working in London.

“She was previously scheduled to fly to London on June 19, but later preponed her trip by a week to celebrate my nephew’s June 16 birthday,” said Rajendra Singh Hora, an Indore resident and uncle of Roby Hora.

Harpreet, originally from Ahmedabad, had married Roby in 2020. Her Indore-based cousin Darshit Hora, an entrepreneur, shared that, “Harpreet was my first cousin and hailed from Ahmedabad. She was married to my distant cousin Roby in Indore in 2020. Roby has been working in London with a reputed company for 2-3 years and Harpreet too had worked there for some time in the past, before returning to India and working in Bengaluru.”