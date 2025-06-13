'Destiny willed otherwise': Grieving family of Air India air hostess Manisha Thapa in Patna

PATNA: A pall of gloom has descended on the house of Manisha Thapa, a crew member of Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Manisha’s family resides near Shyama Apartment at Jagdeo Path, barely 500 metres from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) battalion headquarters, in the state capital.

Manisha’s two uncles -- Guddu Bahadur Thapa and Babloo Thapa -- both havildars in the BSAP, said that they received information about the tragic incident from her friend over phone around 2 pm.

“The family members have already left for Ahmedabad after receiving information about the tragedy that struck the family,” they said.

Both Guddu and Babloo are currently posted as havildars at BSAP battalion headquarters in the state capital. Manisha’s father Raju Thapa is a member of BSAP and currently posted in Bihar’s Begusarai district while her mother, Laxmi Thapa, is a housewife. Manisha’s younger brother Amit Thapa is pursuing graduation from a Patna-based college.

Manisha’s mother’s condition worsened after receiving the shocking news. “She is under supervision of a doctor ever since she came to know about the incident,” said a family member, who was sitting beside Laxmi to console her.