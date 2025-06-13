India urges restraint as Iran-Israel tensions rise, offers diplomatic support

NEW DELHI: As Israel struck Iran early on Friday, India expressed “deep concern” over the escalating tensions between the West Asian rivals and urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

New Delhi urged both nations to step back from confrontation and return to diplomatic channels. “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” the MEA stated.

Tensions flared on Friday after Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', which included strikes on Iran’s capital and targeted key nuclear facilities, including the enrichment site at Natanz.

The strikes also reportedly killed top Iranian military officials and scientists, including the head of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, and the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

Iran has condemned the strikes, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, India also reiterated its balanced stance, highlighting close and friendly ties with both countries.

“India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the MEA’s statement added.

The MEA also reassured the safety of Indian nationals in the region, stating that Indian embassies in both Tehran and Tel Aviv are actively monitoring the situation and remain in touch with the Indian community.