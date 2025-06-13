J&K Students Association writes to EAM Jaishankar demanding safe return of Kashmiri students in Iran

CHANDIGARH: With around 1,500 students from Kashmir currently studying in Iran – most of them pursuing MBBS – the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure their safe return amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

India had already issued an urgent travel advisory for its citizens in both the countries following the Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a letter written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar by Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, states, “We, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), write to you with deep urgency and grave concern regarding the dire situation faced by hundreds and thousands of Kashmiri students currently studying in the Iran, following the unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel.”

“The recent Israeli preemptive airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, followed by a barrage of retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Iran, have brought the region to the brink of a full-scale conflict,” the letter further read.

“This volatile security environment has left thousands of Indian students, the majority of them from Kashmir valley, extremely vulnerable and exposed to immediate danger. These students had traveled to Iran to pursue professional education, particularly MBBS, due to the country’s economically viable academic infrastructure. Now, they find themselves in the middle of an active military zone, fearful for their lives.

“We have been informed that many of these students are enrolled in colleges and universities that are situated dangerously close to vital military installations and strategic sites. They are reporting continuous sounds of airstrikes, air defence sirens, and increased military activity around them,” it read.