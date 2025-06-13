Plane crash: Teen boy sleeping near family's tea stall among those killed; kin line up for DNA tests

AHMEDABAD: Fourteen-year-old Akash Patni was sleeping under a tree near his family's tea stall close to the BJ Medical College hostel building in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area when a cruel twist of fate pulled him in as a statistic in one of aviation's worst disasters.

As Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight turned into a massive fireball some time after taking off from the international airport here at 1:39pm on Thursday, killing all but of the 242 persons on board, among those who lost their lives on the ground was Akash.

"Akash was sleeping under a tree near the tea stall, which is adjacent to the hostel building into which the aircraft crashed. His mother Sitaben was preparing tea at the time. First, a large metal piece fell on Akash's head and then he was engulfed in flames," recounted his aunt Chandaben, who along with other kin stood outside the civil hospital's post mortem room.