Air India operations disrupted amid post-crash checks, flight cancellations

Several Air India international flights were cancelled on Tuesday, days after a deadly crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad raised serious safety and operational concerns.

Among the affected services were Delhi-Dubai (AI 915), Delhi-Vienna (AI 153), Delhi-Paris (AI 143), Ahmedabad-London (AI 159), Bengaluru-London (AI 133), and London-Amritsar (AI 170). Most of these routes are operated using the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same aircraft type involved in the June 12 tragedy that killed 241 people shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Air India cited operational constraints and additional safety checks for the disruptions. A spokesperson said, “We regret the inconvenience and are making alternate travel arrangements, including hotel accommodations, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling where required.”

Dreamliner diversions and mid-air turnbacks

Amid the cancellations, flight AI 315 from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to turn back after a technical glitch was detected mid-flight. In another incident, a San Francisco-Mumbai flight (AI 180), which was rerouted through Kolkata due to Pakistani airspace restrictions, was grounded during a scheduled halt at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after a technical snag was suspected. All 228 people on board, including 211 passengers, were safely deboarded. Some passengers were accommodated in local hotels, though scenes of confusion were reported at the airport.