Murder accused Amritpal Singh Mehron glorified in posters; Golden Temple head Granthi's support sparks outrage

CHANDIGARH: Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main accused in the murder of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabi, is now being glorified as a "hero" in parts of Punjab. Flex-boards depicting Mehron with phrases such as ‘Kaum Da Heera’ (Jewel of the Community) and ‘Izattan De Rakhe’ (Protector of Honour) have appeared in Ludhiana, sparking outrage and concern.
What has caused further alarm is that Malkiat Singh, the Head Granthi of the Golden Temple, has come out in open support of Mehron. Speaking on the matter, Malkiat Singh alleged that the victim had adopted a Sikh name with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Sikh community. He claimed that Kamal Kaur’s name misled people into believing she belonged to a Sikh family.
“Sikh history is filled with examples where those engaging in indecent activities were punished,” he said. “According to Sikh teachings, we are discouraged from listening to vulgar songs. People spreading obscenity and defaming the community deserve such treatment. Nothing wrong has happened it’s not the first time such a thing has occurred.”
The flex-boards, however, violate standard legal requirements as they lack printer details or mention of any sponsoring individual or organisation. Despite their visibility, the Ludhiana district administration currently focused on the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election has yet to respond to the matter, according to sources.
Mehron reportedly fled to the UAE just hours after the alleged murder, which has gripped the state in controversy.
Malkiat Singh’s position as Head Granthi of the Golden Temple makes him one of the highest religious functionaries in Sikhism, second only to the Jathedar. While the Jathedar addresses broader issues concerning the Sikh community, the Head Granthi is responsible for maintaining religious discipline and overseeing daily ceremonies.
In a significant development, the Punjab Police have issued a lookout circular for Ranjit Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran district, another suspect in the case. A lookout notice had earlier been issued for Amritpal Singh Mehron, described as the mastermind of the crime. Two of his alleged accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimaratjeet Singh, are already in police custody.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Amneet Kondal clarified that, according to the post-mortem report, the influencer was not raped.
“The post-mortem does not mention sexual assault. The body was in a highly decomposed state, making it difficult to determine any such evidence. The cause of death has been confirmed as strangulation, and the viscera report is awaited,” she said.
Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Mika Singh released a video message condemning the murder. Urging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take swift and strict action, Mika Singh said such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and go against Sikh values.
“True Sikhs protect women they do not harm them,” he said.