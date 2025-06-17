Murder accused Amritpal Singh Mehron glorified in posters; Golden Temple head Granthi's support sparks outrage

CHANDIGARH: Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main accused in the murder of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabi, is now being glorified as a "hero" in parts of Punjab. Flex-boards depicting Mehron with phrases such as ‘Kaum Da Heera’ (Jewel of the Community) and ‘Izattan De Rakhe’ (Protector of Honour) have appeared in Ludhiana, sparking outrage and concern.

What has caused further alarm is that Malkiat Singh, the Head Granthi of the Golden Temple, has come out in open support of Mehron. Speaking on the matter, Malkiat Singh alleged that the victim had adopted a Sikh name with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Sikh community. He claimed that Kamal Kaur’s name misled people into believing she belonged to a Sikh family.

“Sikh history is filled with examples where those engaging in indecent activities were punished,” he said. “According to Sikh teachings, we are discouraged from listening to vulgar songs. People spreading obscenity and defaming the community deserve such treatment. Nothing wrong has happened it’s not the first time such a thing has occurred.”