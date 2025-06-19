Ahmedabad plane crash: Mortal remains of one crew member reach Nagaland; another expected to arrive in Manipur soon

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of Lamnunthem Singson (26), a cabin crew member from Manipur who lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash, will reach her home in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district late Thursday evening.
The remains were brought to Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur from Ahmedabad by a flight in the afternoon. After a condolence service, a convoy of vehicles carrying the remains left for Kangpokpi.
Family members, relatives, leaders from Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills and community organisations were among those who were present at the airport.
KSO Sadar Hills general secretary K Shongreng told this newspaper that the last rites would be performed on Friday afternoon.
Lamnunthem was from the Kuki-Zo community. Her family lived in the Old Lambulane area of Imphal Valley before moving to Kangpokpi following the outbreak of the ethnic violence in 2023.
Another woman cabin crew member from Manipur, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (22), had lost her life in the plane crash. She hailed from Thoubal district in the Imphal Valley. Her family is waiting for the arrival of her mortal remains.
Earlier, Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) had appealed to all sections of the society to extend full cooperation and support in receiving the mortal remains of the two victims at the Imphal Airport and ensure their dignified return to their families for the final rites.
"If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. COCOMI is ready to extend any coordination or assistance required during this process,” the organisation had stated in a statement.