Ahmedabad plane crash: Mortal remains of one crew member reach Nagaland; another expected to arrive in Manipur soon

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of Lamnunthem Singson (26), a cabin crew member from Manipur who lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash, will reach her home in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district late Thursday evening.

The remains were brought to Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur from Ahmedabad by a flight in the afternoon. After a condolence service, a convoy of vehicles carrying the remains left for Kangpokpi.

Family members, relatives, leaders from Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills and community organisations were among those who were present at the airport.

KSO Sadar Hills general secretary K Shongreng told this newspaper that the last rites would be performed on Friday afternoon.

Lamnunthem was from the Kuki-Zo community. Her family lived in the Old Lambulane area of Imphal Valley before moving to Kangpokpi following the outbreak of the ethnic violence in 2023.