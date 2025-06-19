NEET-UG paper leak case: ED raids underway in Ranchi, Patna

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Ranchi and Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case since Thursday morning.
The ED raid still continues and many important clues related to it are expected to be unearthed. The agency is investigating the identity and money trail of other people involved in this entire racket.
According to ED sources, the agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including Bariatu in Ranchi and several locations in Patna, particularly those linked to relatives of the alleged mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya.
The raids are part of the ED’s investigation into suspected money laundering related to the NEET paper leak.
The ED is now investigating the financial aspects of the case, which includes finding out how much illegal money was earned through the paper leak and how the money was transacted.
The agency initiated the action after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The NEET paper leak came to light following the examination held on May 5, 2024. The initial probe was launched by the Economic Offences Unit in Patna before the case was handed over to the CBI.
So far, the CBI has named eight individuals as accused in the case, including Sanjeev Mukhiya, Sikandar Yadavendu, Ayush Raj, Rocky, Amit Anand, Nitish Kumar, Bittu, and Akhilesh.
The CBI registered an FIR and made eight people accused in the case.