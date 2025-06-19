NEET-UG paper leak case: ED raids underway in Ranchi, Patna

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Ranchi and Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case since Thursday morning.

The ED raid still continues and many important clues related to it are expected to be unearthed. The agency is investigating the identity and money trail of other people involved in this entire racket.

According to ED sources, the agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including Bariatu in Ranchi and several locations in Patna, particularly those linked to relatives of the alleged mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya.

The raids are part of the ED’s investigation into suspected money laundering related to the NEET paper leak.

The ED is now investigating the financial aspects of the case, which includes finding out how much illegal money was earned through the paper leak and how the money was transacted.