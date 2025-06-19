SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq named in Sambhal violence chargesheet for incitement

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, has been named among 23 accused in a 1,100-page chargesheet filed in connection with the November 24, 2024 Sambhal violence that left five dead and nearly 30 policemen injured, police said on Wednesday.
Besides Barq, Samajwadi Party MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood’s son, Suhail Iqbal, has also been named in the chargesheet. Additionally, the police have listed 700–800 unknown persons as accused in the case.
The violence erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, prompting large-scale protests and clashes. Among those injured in the vandalism and stone-pelting were common citizens, the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, the Circle Officer, and the Deputy Collector.
According to the police chargesheet, MP Barq has been accused of inciting violence through provocative remarks. On the night of November 23, he reportedly called Zafar Ali, head of the mosque management committee, warning that the community would “spit” on them if they failed to stop the survey. The MP allegedly urged Ali to gather a crowd and stop the survey at any cost.
During the riots, Suhail Iqbal was allegedly part of the mob indulging in vandalism and violence. Police sources claim the chargesheet states that he instructed rioters to shoot the Circle Officer. An FIR was registered at Sambhal Kotwali in this regard.
So far, Sambhal police have arrested and jailed 90 persons in connection with the incident, including Zafar Ali, the mosque committee head. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had questioned MP Barq for nearly four hours at Nakhasa police station on April 8 over his alleged role in the violence. Earlier, on March 25, SIT officials had served him a notice at his Delhi residence.
Inspector Deepak Rathi had registered an FIR against both MP Barq and Suhail Iqbal for allegedly inciting violence and planning the riots.
MP Barq had also made a controversial speech ahead of the first survey on November 19, 2024, stating that the Shahi Jama Masjid had stood for centuries and would remain “till the Day of Judgement.” “I don’t accept the court order. We weren’t even heard. Why such hurry to survey?” he had said.
He further criticised the deployment of heavy police force around the mosque during Friday prayers, stating, “This is not a war. People just came to pray. Some people want to disturb the peace. We will fight a legal battle. We are owners of this country, not slaves.”
The controversy began when a local court in Sambhal ordered the survey while hearing a petition filed by Mahant Rishi Raj Giri Maharaj of Kailadevi Temple, who claimed that the mosque was built over the Harihar Temple in 1529 by Muslim rulers. He filed the plea in civil court on November 19, 2024, at 1:30 pm, and within two and a half hours, Civil Judge Aditya Singh ordered the survey.
The Advocate Commissioner, along with district officials including the DM and SP, visited the site at 6.15 pm the same day and completed the inspection by 7.45 pm. Another round of survey was conducted on November 21.
However, when officials returned for a third survey on November 24, a crowd of 2,000–3,000 people had gathered near the mosque. When police tried to disperse them, the crowd pelted stones at the survey team and security forces, triggering widespread violence. Gunfire from the mob left five people dead.
According to the police, the crowd was allegedly provoked by claims that the mosque was a 500-year-old symbol of Babur and needed to be protected. The original petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.
Since the violence, police have arrested 80 more individuals, including three women. While one woman was released due to lack of evidence, the others remain in custody. Judge Narayan Rai has so far rejected 130 bail pleas related to the case.