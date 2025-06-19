SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq named in Sambhal violence chargesheet for incitement

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, has been named among 23 accused in a 1,100-page chargesheet filed in connection with the November 24, 2024 Sambhal violence that left five dead and nearly 30 policemen injured, police said on Wednesday.

Besides Barq, Samajwadi Party MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood’s son, Suhail Iqbal, has also been named in the chargesheet. Additionally, the police have listed 700–800 unknown persons as accused in the case.

The violence erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, prompting large-scale protests and clashes. Among those injured in the vandalism and stone-pelting were common citizens, the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, the Circle Officer, and the Deputy Collector.

According to the police chargesheet, MP Barq has been accused of inciting violence through provocative remarks. On the night of November 23, he reportedly called Zafar Ali, head of the mosque management committee, warning that the community would “spit” on them if they failed to stop the survey. The MP allegedly urged Ali to gather a crowd and stop the survey at any cost.

During the riots, Suhail Iqbal was allegedly part of the mob indulging in vandalism and violence. Police sources claim the chargesheet states that he instructed rioters to shoot the Circle Officer. An FIR was registered at Sambhal Kotwali in this regard.

So far, Sambhal police have arrested and jailed 90 persons in connection with the incident, including Zafar Ali, the mosque committee head. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had questioned MP Barq for nearly four hours at Nakhasa police station on April 8 over his alleged role in the violence. Earlier, on March 25, SIT officials had served him a notice at his Delhi residence.

Inspector Deepak Rathi had registered an FIR against both MP Barq and Suhail Iqbal for allegedly inciting violence and planning the riots.