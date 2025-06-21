'Yoga for All' event by TNIE turns Dehradun into holistic health hub on 11th International Yoga Day

DEHRADUN: The serene city of Dehradun resonated with the spirit of wellness and national pride on Saturday as it proudly marked the 11th International Yoga Day. Hundreds gathered for a special program aptly titled 'Yoga for All,' transforming the Officers' Club auditorium into a vibrant hub of holistic health.
Organised by the Event Express division of The New Indian Express Group, the event at the Officers' Club auditorium in Yamuna Colony drew participants from all walks of life – students, professionals, homemakers, and senior citizens – all united in their commitment to the ancient Indian discipline.
Addressing the enthusiastic gathering as the chief guest, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal underscored the importance of integrating yoga into daily life, emphasising its benefits for overall well-being.
"Yoga is essential for overall well-being, and it's crucial to make it a part of our daily lives," Uniyal said, urging attendees to embrace the practice daily.
Minister Uniyal further highlighted how this year's International Day of Yoga theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," perfectly aligns with India's ongoing G20 presidency vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." This global perspective positions yoga as a unifying force for planetary health. Minister Uniyal urged the audience to adopt yoga as a lifestyle, promoting harmony between humans and nature.
Uttarakhand Sports and Women's Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, special guest, commended PM Modi for popularising yoga globally. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of wellness to the entire world." She added, "The credit for designating June 21 as International Yoga Day goes to Prime Minister Modi himself."
Minister Arya urged citizens to embrace India's ancient wisdom. "It is imperative for the people of India to adopt the ancient science of our land," she added, "as it is also crucial for human welfare."
Former State Minister Anil Goyal highlighted yoga's significance in spiritual India. "India is the epicentre of spirituality, and Uttarakhand, often called 'Devbhoomi' or the Land of Gods, is inherently a spiritual land," Goyal stated.
He noted high-profile engagement: "The Prime Minister has previously practised yoga here, and today, the President of the nation is also engaging in yoga. Very few things exist that have no drawbacks; yoga is supreme, offering only benefits."
Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express, spoke on yoga's role in India's global aspirations. "If we are to become a 'Vishwa Guru' – a global leader and teacher – then yoga is the medium through which Prime Minister Modi has connected the entire world with India," Chawla asserted.
He linked yoga to national progress: "A Prosperous India, a Clean India, and a Healthy India are all intrinsically linked to yoga." Chawla added, "If India remains healthy, 50 per cent of our population actively participates in economic activity.
Despite this 50 per cent participation, we stand as the world's fifth-largest economy. Should even an additional 10 per cent from the remaining population join this initiative, we are poised to become the world's second or third-largest economy in the near future."
Highlighting the importance of various 'asanas' for overall well-being, a renowned yoga instructor Shashi Bahuguna detailed their specific benefits.
Bahuguna explained that Marjariasana (Cat and Cow Pose) "helps in improving spine flexibility and posture, and stimulates digestive organs."
Moving to Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), she noted, "It strengthens the spine, increases flexibility, and tones the back muscles. Along with this, it stimulates the chest and lungs, improving respiratory function and reducing stress."
Shashi then highlighted the advantages of Camel Pose (Ustrasana). "It vastly improves posture and spinal flexibility," she explained. "This pose deeply stretches the front body while strengthening the back, helping correct slouched posture and increasing spinal mobility. It also opens the chest and heart chakra, expanding the chest and lungs, enhancing breathing capacity, and releasing emotional tension." Bahuguna particularly advised those with thyroid conditions to practice Ustrasana.
Elaborating further, Shashi outlined two major benefits of Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana). "Firstly," she stated, "it builds strength and stamina, strengthening the legs, core, and shoulders while improving balance and endurance.
Secondly, it simultaneously boosts focus and confidence, enhancing mental concentration and promoting a sense of inner strength and stability."
Students and officials lauded Saturday's 'Yoga for All' event. "I'm deeply impressed and have made yoga a daily routine," said KV's Srishti Verma. Anshika, 13, added, "Collective yoga gave me new vigor; it keeps us active and focused on studies."
Secretariat Review Officer Sanjay Verma was also moved by the program.
The Saturday event was supported by prominent partners, including PC Jeweller as the Presenting Partner, powered by Vijohn, and other key associates such as NTPC, Airport Authority of India, and LIC of India.