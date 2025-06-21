'Yoga for All' event by TNIE turns Dehradun into holistic health hub on 11th International Yoga Day

DEHRADUN: The serene city of Dehradun resonated with the spirit of wellness and national pride on Saturday as it proudly marked the 11th International Yoga Day. Hundreds gathered for a special program aptly titled 'Yoga for All,' transforming the Officers' Club auditorium into a vibrant hub of holistic health.

Organised by the Event Express division of The New Indian Express Group, the event at the Officers' Club auditorium in Yamuna Colony drew participants from all walks of life – students, professionals, homemakers, and senior citizens – all united in their commitment to the ancient Indian discipline.