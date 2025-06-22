Pahalgam attack: NIA arrests two men for harbouring LeT terrorists

As per NIA investigation, both Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack. “The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on April 22 afternoon, selectively killed the tourists based on their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever. Both Parvaiz and Bashir have been arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigation in the case is going on," the NIA spokesperson added.

On April 22, militants attacked tourists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows, which is also known as mini Switzerland. 25 tourists belonging to different states and a local pony wala Syed Adil Shah, who attempted to save tourists by snatching the rifle of one of the attackers, were killed in the terror attack. 16 people were also injured in the attack.

The security forces suspect involvement of four militants, including three Pakistanis Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, Asif Fauji and a local militant, Abid Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Police has announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on the head of militants.

The NIA has taken over the investigation of the case and NIA officials are camping in Pahalgam for investigations. The NIA chief Sadanand Vasant Date has also visited the attack site to review the pace of investigations.

On May 7, the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor to target and destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the Pahalgam attack.