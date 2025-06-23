India evacuates over 2,000 nationals from Iran and Israel amid regional tensions

NEW DELHI: A special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan national evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi at 19:15 hrs on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

With this latest arrival, a total of 2,003 Indian nationals have now been safely evacuated from Iran amid escalating regional tensions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Separately, under Operation Sindhu, India’s evacuation efforts continue in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel reported that the first batch of 161 Indian nationals is expected to arrive in New Delhi via Jordan at 01:19 hrs IST on June 24.