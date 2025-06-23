India evacuates over 2,000 nationals from Iran and Israel amid regional tensions

NEW DELHI: A special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan national evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi at 19:15 hrs on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.
With this latest arrival, a total of 2,003 Indian nationals have now been safely evacuated from Iran amid escalating regional tensions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Separately, under Operation Sindhu, India’s evacuation efforts continue in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel reported that the first batch of 161 Indian nationals is expected to arrive in New Delhi via Jordan at 01:19 hrs IST on June 24.
According to the embassy, a total of 604 Indian nationals have so far been evacuated from Israel through coordinated routes via Jordan and Egypt.
Meanwhile, Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace as a precautionary measure amid growing instability in the region. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Qatari foreign ministry said the decision was made to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
India’s evacuation operations are being closely coordinated through its diplomatic missions across affected regions, with the MEA actively monitoring the evolving situation.