BJP undermining Constitution, democracy: Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Thursday, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of undermining the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Calling the current situation an "undeclared emergency," the veteran Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) actions reflect a systematic erosion of democratic values over the last 11 years.

In a post on X, he said, "It is ironic that BJP governments are observing 'Constitution Murder Day'. It is like a dishonest person giving lectures on honesty."

Gehlot alleged that civil liberties, freedom of the press and opposition voices are being stifled in the country.

"The current situation in India can be described in just two words -- 'undeclared emergency'.

The Constitution may not have been suspended nor has the President made any formal declaration, but efforts to suppress people's rights, freedom of expression, and the voice of the opposition are ongoing," he said.