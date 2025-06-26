BJP undermining Constitution, democracy: Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Thursday, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of undermining the Constitution and democracy in the country.
Calling the current situation an "undeclared emergency," the veteran Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) actions reflect a systematic erosion of democratic values over the last 11 years.
In a post on X, he said, "It is ironic that BJP governments are observing 'Constitution Murder Day'. It is like a dishonest person giving lectures on honesty."
Gehlot alleged that civil liberties, freedom of the press and opposition voices are being stifled in the country.
"The current situation in India can be described in just two words -- 'undeclared emergency'.
The Constitution may not have been suspended nor has the President made any formal declaration, but efforts to suppress people's rights, freedom of expression, and the voice of the opposition are ongoing," he said.
Gehlot accused the BJP-led Centre of using probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders and of criminalising dissent.
"A journalist asking questions is branded anti-national, a protesting student is called a terrorist, and an opposition leader is targeted by the ED.
Is this the new model of democracy under the BJP?" he questioned.
Citing cases against journalists like Siddique Kappan and raids on media houses, including NDTV, Dainik Bhaskar, BBC and NewsClick, the Congress leader said, "If this is not strangulation of press freedom, then what is?" He also compared the present situation with the Emergency period (1975 to 1977), claiming that even then, no chief ministers were jailed or parliament memberships cancelled.
"But under the BJP, the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Delhi were imprisoned, and Rahul Gandhi's MP membership was revoked," he said.
Gehlot alleged that governments were toppled through "horse-trading" in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.
"The BJP has stolen public mandate by buying MLAs," he said.
He further claimed that surveillance and phone-tapping have become routine.
"Even couples are afraid to speak on normal calls and prefer FaceTime or WhatsApp due to fear of being overheard," he said.
On the issue of federalism, Gehlot accused the Centre of bypassing states.
"The constitutional principle of division of powers is not being respected.
The central government is imposing laws even on subjects in the state list, and governors are interfering in states run by opposition parties," he said.
"We will not fear. We will not bow down. We will continue to fight to protect the Constitution, democracy, and the voice of the people," the Congress leader asserted.