Even free bird must watch skies: Congress hits back at Tharoor over his 'permission to fly' post

The Congress leadership, which had initially backed the Centre’s post-attack response, later questioned aspects of the ceasefire agreement and the extent of American involvement, taking a sharper stance against the government.

Tharoor, however, remained supportive of India’s outreach and the counter-terror operation, which some in the party viewed as tacit approval of the Modi government’s narrative.

The situation escalated when Kharge, in one of his strongest public remarks against Tharoor, questioned his loyalties without naming him.

"For us, it’s the country first, but for some people, it’s Modi first," Kharge said, adding that while the party valued Tharoor’s command over the English language, it was increasingly at odds with his political messaging.

Speculation over Tharoor’s possible shift to the BJP gained momentum after these developments, though the Congress MP has repeatedly dismissed such talk, insisting that his praise for Operation Sindoor was a statement of national unity, not a signal of political realignment.