'I have proof': Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges BJP leaders including Amit Shah conspired to topple his government

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for observing "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" across the country to mark the anniversary of the Emergency, alleging that the saffron party had illegally toppled governments in Congress-ruled states.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, Gehlot alleged that senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conspired to topple his government and had engaged in horse-trading by distributing huge sums of money to MLAs.

“Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Narendra Modi government conspired to topple the Rajasthan government, but failed. Ours was the only government in the country that they could not overthrow,” Gehlot said.

He further stated, “They changed governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, but could not do so in Rajasthan. These people tried to break our party and distributed money to MLAs. I have proof of this. The situation they created — is this in line with the Constitution? Today, these people are celebrating Constitution Day.”