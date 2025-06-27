Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite against impositions of Hindi, announce mega march on July 5

MUMBAI: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin brother, have decided to reunite against the impositions of Hindi as third language from primary school in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sajya Raut, breaking the news on social media said, “There will be a single and united march against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra’s schools. Thackeray is the brand.” Mr Raut also tagged this to union minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced the march on July 7 while Raj Thackeray had declared his party march on July 6 against Hindi impositions in state primary schools.

“I got a phone call from Raj Thackeray and said that it does not look good for two march by two Thackeray’s on one subject. If they could have only one mega and historic march then that will make difference and impact as well. I also happened to be at Matoshree and conveyed the same to Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav saheb was of the same opinion and agreed for one march of Marathi manoon against Hindi impositions,” Raut added.