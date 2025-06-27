Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite against impositions of Hindi, announce mega march on July 5

MUMBAI: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin brother, have decided to reunite against the impositions of Hindi as third language from primary school in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Sajya Raut, breaking the news on social media said, “There will be a single and united march against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra’s schools. Thackeray is the brand.” Mr Raut also tagged this to union minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced the march on July 7 while Raj Thackeray had declared his party march on July 6 against Hindi impositions in state primary schools.
“I got a phone call from Raj Thackeray and said that it does not look good for two march by two Thackeray’s on one subject. If they could have only one mega and historic march then that will make difference and impact as well. I also happened to be at Matoshree and conveyed the same to Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav saheb was of the same opinion and agreed for one march of Marathi manoon against Hindi impositions,” Raut added.
Raut further said that they decided to work on the date and time for the march. “We both however agreed that the march will be scheduled on July 5 instead earlier July 6 and 7 for both parties to march. Now, Raj Thackeray has suggested the 10.00 am time for the march, but it will not be feasible for all people. The reason most of them will come from the different parts of the state and city so, appropriate and convenient time should be decided. We are confident to come out with one time as well as the date,” said Sena leader.
Raut said that the reunion of Thackeray is just beginning, in future they will often come together for the larger cause of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos.
Raut said that if Gujarat, the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah, is excluded from introducing Hindi as a third language, then why chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is forcing Hindi in Maharashtra. “Let me be clear that we are not against Hindi as a language but we are completely against its impositions in primary school in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, Marathi will be only taught from primary school. And there is no compromise over it at any cost. We will not tolerate any encroachment over our language and culture. We are proud of our language and culture. We will not allow our project from Maharashtra as well,” Raut said.