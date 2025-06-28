Preamble 'not changeable', but was 'changed' in 1976 during Emergency, says VP Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asserted that the Preamble of a constitution is "not changeable" as it is the "seed" on which the document grows.

He said the preamble of no other constitution has undergone change except that of India.

"But this Preamble was changed by the 42nd Constitution (Amendment) Act of 1976," he said noting that the words "socialist", "secular", and "integrity" were added.

"We must reflect," he said adding that B R Ambedkar did painstaking work on the Constitution and he must have "surely focused on it".

His remarks at a book launch event here came after the RSS on Thursday called for reviewing the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution, saying they were included during the Emergency and were never part of the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar.