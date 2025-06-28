SAD chief Sukhbir Singh challenges CM Mann to prove disproportionate assets case against Majithia

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to prove that Saraya Industries Limited, in which his brother-in-law and senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia had an inherited share of eleven percent, had received even one rupee in foreign funding from 2007 to the present time. Badal was denying allegations made in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered against Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Badal claimed the party had "conclusive proof of the alleged corrupt acts of Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur."

The SAD chief stated, "The only foreign funding received by Saraya Industries was in March 2006 (one year before SAD formed government in the state) when it received Rs 35 crore from United States-based Clearwater Corporation in exchange for 25 percent shares in the company. Majithia entered politics only in 2007."

He asserted that Clearwater Corporation, which had offices in several countries, had invested Rs 50,000 crore globally. "All money invested by this company through the NBFC in Saraya Industries was done after due clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and approval of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)."