Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali murders linked to suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into three murder cases which took place six years ago at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. In 2019, three BJP workers were allegedly murdered and Shahjahan Sheikh, who is currently suspended from the Trinamool Congress, was allegedly involved in all three cases.

Ordering a CBI probe, Justice Joy Sengupta also directed the central agency to form an SIT for investigation.

On June 8, 2019, Pradeep Mandal, Devdas Mandal and Sukanta Mandal, residents of Sandeshkhali, were allegedly murdered. All three deceased were BJP workers. Shahjahan's name was in the initial charge sheet of the murder case.