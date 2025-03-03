CDS Anil Chauhan to visit Australia to deepen defence ties

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan will embark on an official visit to Australia from March 4 to 7.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the visit reflects the deepening ties between India and Australia in the realm of defence cooperation.

CDS is slated to engage in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and military leadership of the Australian Defence Force during his visit.

This visit also includes General Chauhan’s planned meetings with Australia’s Chief of Defence Force General Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty and the Chiefs of the three Services.”

General Chauhan will also interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander.

He will also visit the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia’s operational command structure and discuss potential avenues for joint operations.

In furtherance of India’s commitment to professional military training and education, he is set to visit the prestigious Australian Defence College, where he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chauhan will also chair a roundtable discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia’s premier think tank.

"This visit of the CDS underscores the growing engagement between the two nations which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fosters greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ministry of Defence stated.

Paradigm Change in bilateral ties

In the series of steps taken towards strong ties, India and Australia upgraded their bilateral relationship from a ‘strategic partnership’ in 2009 to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2020.

Australia’s successive policy documents in recent years have highlighted that its relationship with India is a foreign policy priority for the country.

As reported earlier by TNIE, India has been designated a “top-tier security partner” in Australia’s new National Defence Strategy (NDS) 2024.

Australia, through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is committed to prioritising 'practical and tangible cooperation' that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability.